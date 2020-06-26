Wild Coyote Tattoo

Wild Coyote Tattoo opened its doors June 10 in Edgewood, said owner Jacob Larrazolo. “I wanted to bring a quality tattoo shop to Edgewood,” he said. Larrazolo describes a “place that is respectful of people, that does clean line work and shading whose goal is to do as good a job as possible.”

Wild Coyote Tattoo is located at 150 NM-344 Suite G. The parlor is open Thursday through Sunday from 12 to 10 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. There is a $100 deposit for artwork. The hourly rate is $150. For smaller sized tattoos, a set price is established and larger scale work is always hourly.

He also has a quarter machine filled with flash art designs, and $80 for a “get what you get tattoo.” And the shop might do some future tattoo promotions. The shop does not do piercings. Touch-ups on Larrazolo’s tattoos are free.

Larrazolo has been tattooing for seven years. He did a two year apprenticeship in San Antonio, Texas. Larrazolo said he is from Edgewood originally and lives right by the shopping center where is shop is now located. “I was tired of driving to Albuquerque to work. I would drive by every day and imagine opening a parlor there.” He said it was “kind of a risk” to open a tattoo shop, and “It’s hard to tell if it will be good or bad,” adding, “My clientele from Albuquerque still come.”

Larrazolo is the only artist tattooing at the shop and doesn’t have any current plans to add to his crew. “I kinda like being by myself,” he said.

The parlor also plays UFC fights and has nitro coffee. Larrazolo is online at wildcoyotetattoo.com and is on Instagram.

Route 66 Coffee and Boba

Charles and Wendy Sandidge are planning to open a new coffee shop in Edgewood called Route 66 Coffee and Boba. The couple is currently awaiting the last few inspections required to officially open and are hoping to be open by June 27.

Sandidge previously ran a coffee shop out of a trailer near San Antonito Elementary school. After a year of business in this fashion the couple decided to expand to a brick and mortar business because “there are no coffee shops in Edgewood.”

The coffee shop is located at 3 George Court.

They will be open Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. Sandidge said the hours may extend even later in the future.

The coffeehouse has a drive-though, open the same hours as the inside. The dining area will also be open under the restrictions laid out by the state. They will be using recycled single-use packaging until they are cleared to use more eco-friendly products, like refillable cups. They will be working at partial capacity, wearing masks and gloves and will be asking the public to please follow their lead and do the same.

There will be wi-fi available inside as well as a conference room which can be be reserved for free.

The coffee shop will be serving drip coffee, pour over coffee, espresso coffees and Boba teas. In addition, they have partnered with Rebel Donuts and will be serving fresh donuts daily. The couple is hoping to bring “breakfast like food” to the coffeehouse in the future.

The price range of the single serving drinks and food is from $1 to $5.50. They will also be selling coffee by the pound, both whole bean and ground, which will be $11 per pound. They will also be selling donuts by the dozen for $13.99. In addition they will be offering a “Double Down,” which is 96 ounces of coffee and a dozen donuts for $23.99. They will also have some coffee shop merchandise and will be selling t-shirts and tank tops from $10-$20.

They are online. They can be found on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Youtube and they have their own website, rt66coffee.com.

The coffee is locally sourced, being provided by Whiting in Albuquerque. “Its always going to be about customers service, consistency and quality,” Sandidge said, adding, “Everybody should come experince it at least once.”

With new businesses sprouting up and around the Estancia Valley and East Mountains, and with others moving, expanding, or making changes, The Independent is running a regular business feature to keep the community up to date. Do you have business news, including Covid restrictions? Contact news.ind.manager@gmail.com to be included in a future story.