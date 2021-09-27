The East Mountains and Estancia Valley has a few restaurants in each town, and now food trucks can be found all over too. From peach cobbler to steak sandwiches, these food trucks offer a large variety of fresh-made foods. Here is where to find them and when:

Tijeras

Ola’s Route 66 Lunch Box is located at 62 South Zamora road at Charlie’s Fleet Services. Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ola’s serves New Mexico-style soul food including breakfast burritos, biscuits & gravy, hot breakfast sandwiches, hot lunch sandwiches, and barbecue. The price range of the menu is $1.25-$14.50. Ola’s also offers catering and accepts call-in orders. For more information about the upcoming new menu visit YouTube. To place an order call 505-288-7576.

Cedar Crest

Con Amor Cafe is located at 12165 NM-14, in the Triangle Grocery parking lot. Wednesday through Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., unless they sell out of food. They are at the Cedar Crest Farmer’s Market on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. until October 17. They will also be at Los Vecinos Community Center on Sept. 26 from noon to 5 p.m. at the East Mountain Fiesta For Life. They are a mostly organic vegetarian food truck, serving seasonal and locally-sourced foods inspired by the international travel of the owners. They serve international and New Mexican fusion including sandwiches, smoothies, quesadillas, hummus plates, fruit cups, and salads. The price range of the menu is $1-$11. They accept call-in orders as well. They are also online on Instagram and Facebook. To place an order call 505-910-6914.

Edgewood

Our Daily Bread is located at 5 Marietta Ct. in between the Tractor Supply and the Comfort Inn. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be at Sierra Blanca Brewery in Moriarty on Sept. 24 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will also be at a farmer’s market at the Walkin N Circles Ranch Thrift Store in Edgewood on Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They sell specialty sandwiches, teas and fresh lemonade. The price range of the menu is $1-$10. They are online on Facebook. To place an order call 505-250-7047.

Taco Zone is located at 34 NM-344 in the Bassett parking lot in Edgewood. Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed on Saturday and Sunday. Taco Zone serves a variety of Mexican street tacos. Their menu also includes tortas, quesadillas, breakfast burritos and drinks. The priece range of the menu is $1-$8.50. They accept call-in orders. They are online on Facebook. To place an order call 505-918-5445.

Red Arrow BBQ on 66 is located at the entrance of the Route 66 RV Park in Edgewood at 1981 Old U.S. 66. Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday. Red Arrow BBQ is a blend between Texas, Kansas City and Carolina style barbecue. All of the sides, sauces and rubs are home-made. They recently added a kid’s section to the menu. Their menu includes barbecue, burgers, sandwiches, coleslaw, mac and cheese, ice cream and drinks. They also have daily specials. The price range of the menu is $1.49-$28.99. They accept call-in orders. They also have delivery with DoorDash in the Edgewood area. They are online at redarrowbbq.com and Facebook. To place an order call 505-280-5363.

Jerky Thin is located at NM-344 #1 at Mr. Gas Mart in Edgewood. Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday they are at various locations around the north east heights of Albuquerque. They sell beef jerky in various flavors including pepper and garlic green chile. The price range is from $5-$15. They are online at jerkythin.com and on Facebook and Instagram. To find out where they are during the week, check their social media or call 505-750-2575.

Moriarty

Los Laureles Mexican Food is located by Angie’s Mexican Imports at 1201 Rt. 66 in Moriarty. Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The menu has traditional Mexican street food including tacos, tortas, burritos, and hamburgers. The price range is $1-$11. To place an order call 505-388-5066.

Taquería Los Patatuchi is located in front of Country Friends at 1005 Rt. 66 in Moriarty. Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Monday and Tuesday. They serve traditional Mexican street food including tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and tortas. The price range of the menu is $3-$10. They are online on Facebook. To place an order call 505-490-9121.

Estancia

The Front Porch is located at 118 5th Street N, next to the Old Mill Restaurant in Estancia. The Front Porch is a permanent food truck. Monday, Tuesday, Friday they are open from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday they are open from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday noon to 7 p.m. The menu includes burgers, tacos, nachos, hotdogs and bratwurst. The price range of the menu is $1.50-$10.50. They accept call-in orders and they also accept online orders through ChowNow. They will have their own app coming soon which will make it possible to visit their website at thefrontporch.me to place an order. They also host special events including Music Under the Porch. They also have cornhole tournaments and horseshoe pits. To place an order call 210-240-1448.

Mountainair

Last Chance Food Shack is located on 108 West Main Street, on the NE corner of Hwy. 60 and Main Street in Mountainair. They are open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The menu includes sandwiches, smoothies, hot and cold espresso drink, Italian sodas and snacks. The price range is $1-$7. They are on Facebook. To place an order call 505-847-5092.

