Yours, Mine & Ours, a new restaurant in Cedar Crest, opened at the end of October this year.

Owners Matthew and Germaine Bird and their son Michael Foster decided to create a family-run restaurant. Foster is both the head chef and the general manager.

Foster is a chef who went to the Culinary Institute in Arizona. He has been in the industry for a long time, according to his sister Lorena Horne. They are a tight-knit family and when they decided to use Foster’s expertise, everyone in the family wanted to contribute to getting the restaurant going.

Horne said the idea behind the restaurant is to provide food that you would get in your mom’s kitchen, and everything is made from scratch. They have a wide variety of food on the menu including things like burgers, steak, salmon, tacos, Italian food and their signature piece: deep fried pizza.

The pizza dough is made from scratch using a family recipe from Italy. The dough is deep fried and then topped and then baked.

The price range of the restaurant is $4-$20. They also serve fountain drinks, sweet tea and New Mexico Piñon coffee.

Yours, Mine & Ours is located at 12118 NM-14. They are open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

The business is online on Facebook at birdhouseeats, and can be reached at 505-508-0893. They will have their official grand opening and ribbon cutting on Dec. 4 at 10 a.m.

