Shelly Cage opened Herbal Alternatives in December 2020, after Covid had shut her down earlier in the year.

Cage recently moved to New Mexico with her husband. They met in school and reconnected over social media, then relocated from Farmington to Moriarty.

Cage said her mom originally owned Herbal Alternatives and ran it for over 30 years in the Aztec and Farmington area.

She said she has been using herbs since she was a child. Her father was raised on a ranch in Northern New Mexico in the Chama area, and that rural area had little available in the way of pharmaceutical medicines and doctors. She said his family relied on plant remedies.

Herbal Alternatives has a large inventory of bulk herbs, sold by the ounce. Cage said any herb that a person wants can be ordered if they don’t carry it already.

In addition, they sell assorted teas and tea accessories, several CBD lines including Better Days, Blue Moon and Nature’s Script. They also sell Delta-8 THC, a cannabinoid found in hemp, and Kratom, a plant used to as a natural pain reliever.

Other items like smudge sticks and salt lamps can also be found there.

They also have a few local vendors who sell their goods which include items like home-made soaps and lotions, crocheted items, wooden shelves and pig-shaped planters. The latter two are made by her husband.

Herbal Alternatives is located in Moriarty in the same building as Insurance Services of New Mexico at 704-B Old Route 66. They are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays, and closed on the weekends. They can also be found on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram.

Do you have business news to share with the community? Contact news.ind.manager@gmail.com to be included in a future story.