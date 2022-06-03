Lantern Ridge Farm Market & Nursery had its grand opening last week on May 26 in Sandia Park off of North 14. Brothers Ethan and Seth Stockton said they wanted to bring a unique experience to the East Mountains.

Lantern Ridge Farm combines a plant nursery, farm market and restaurant and coffee shop.

“We wanted to create a space that people would want to hang out in,” Ethan Stockton said. He said they wanted to create a space that people would come out to enjoy the view, the nursery, the food and the patio.

The space, north of La Madera Road on Highway 14, has been home to several restaurants over the years, including Pete’s, and most recently, Los Cuates.

The new owners have transformed the space into a multi-faceted business.

The plant nursery is traditional, and products include a variety of plants such as perennials, annuals, succulents, trees and shrubs, plant fertilizer, gardening supplies, and planters. The price range in the nursery is about $4 to $400.

The Farm Market is a small retail grocery store that offers a combination of products—some local from Lantern Ridge Farm, including fresh produce, fresh herbs, dairy, a variety of bottled drinks, coffee grounds, dairy and candy.

The hope is to get the proper licensing for selling fresh farm eggs in the near future, he said.

The space is quaint and the selection is decent for the size, with a price range of about $1 to $100.

The restaurant and coffee shop offers sandwiches, salads and drinks, including gluten-free options, with a rotating menu.

There is no inside seating but Lantern Ridge does offer an outdoor shaded patio which seats 40 to 50 people. “We are not sure how winter is going to work,” Ethan Stockton said with a laugh, adding, “But we are planning to put some propane heaters in the patio area and make sure its comfortable in winter too.” The price range of the menu is about $5 to $16.

Sandwiches range from light to heavy which currently includes a caprese sandwich (light and fresh) and a steak sandwich (heavy and filling). They are working to get a beer and wine license as well, Stockton said.

Lantern Ridge Farm Market & Nursery is open Tuesday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and they are closed Mondays.

They are working on a website but can currently be found online on Facebook, Instagram and NextDoor.