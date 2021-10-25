Layout 1

Lisa’s Truck Center celebrated its newly remodeled restaurant and store with a ribbon cutting with the community and some local government officials on Oct. 14.

The truck stop got nearly a million dollars in renovations that include a brand new 4,200 square foot building, bigger restaurant area and refurbishment of the existing building.

According to Mel Waldrop, former manager of Lisa’s for the past 20 years, it originated in 1999. She said a couple from Arizona bought it after getting stuck in Moriarty during a snow storm.

The now elderly couple decided to sell it 2019, and Mike Adelle and his family, all from Texas bought it, Waldrop said.

“It’s still a family-owned small business,” she said, adding, “And they kept the base of Lisa’s intact; the menu, the cooks, most of the employees are still here.”

Waldrop is now the office manager of Lisa’s. “This is a hands-on family,” she said, adding, “They really care about our families too.” She said they used to have 16 employees and now have close to 30, all locally hired.

Because of its location close to both Interstate 40 and Route 66, the restaurant has a “Route 66 Diner vibe,” she said. They will also being contacting Willy and Molly Fisher for a new mural to recreate the old one they had on the side of the building for years.

Lisa’s Truck Center is now a full-service chrome shop, truck stop and restaurant. According to Waldrop, any chrome product you can put on a semi, exterior or interior, can be purchased at Lisa’s.

They also have snacks, drinks, tobacco products and other convenience-store products. There is also a light mechanic shop, a CB shop, showering facilities and overnight parking.

The restaurant serves New Mexican-style comfort food including breakfast burritos, huevos rancheros, enchiladas, burgers, sandwiches and salads. The price range of the menu is $2.50 to $14.99. The seating area in the restaurant has been doubled, including new outdoor seating and a kitchen remodel. The menu will be finalized this week.

One of the owners said he tried the food that already existed at Lisa’s and liked it, so instead of changing the menu he decided it was something they could build from. He said his family likes small towns and that is why they chose Moriarty.

“The entire expansion happened during the height of the pandemic,” said Myra Pancrazio, executive director of Estancia Valley Economic Development Association (EVEDA).

Lisa’s Truck Center is located in Moriarty at 820 Central Ave, the last stop before leaving Moriarty headed east. They are open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. They are on Facebook, and can be reached at 505-832-4455.

