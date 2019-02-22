Biz Buzz: New ownership for both gym & septic business

With new businesses sprouting up around the Estancia Valley and East Mountains, and with others moving, expanding, or making changes, The Independent is running a regular business feature to keep the community up to date.

Do you have business news? Contact news.ind.manager@gmail.com to be included in our future story.

Canon’s Septic is under new ownership. Danny Strode bought the business this year with the hope to expand into more areas. Strode is hoping to include Albuquerque, Placitas, Rio Rancho and Santa Fe in the service area.

The company has a new truck and another is being built with the intention of being able to handle a “variety of commercial applications” such as pumping for corporations, restaurants, casinos and schools.

Canon’s Septic office is in Moriarty, with hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and closed weekends. Canon’s Septic does accept emergency calls and will make Saturday appointments. The price of tank inspections varies by county and ranges from $169 to $750, Strode said. Septic pumping ranges from $249 to $300.

Strode said under his leadership they are hoping to enhance their marketing strategies, get new equipment and keep expanding into new areas. The business can be reached at 505-281-8999 and by visiting canonsseptic.com or on Facebook. To make appointments or for more information contact sales@canonsseptic.com.

Thin Line Fitness, formerly Family Fitness, is under new ownership. David Dudley, a life-long East Mountain resident, bought the business this year. Dudley’s goals include re-imaging and rebranding the gym.

Based on the feedback of the current members Dudley also decided to remodel the inside of the gym, bringing it away from its former bright colors and by giving it an industrial makeover and bringing in new equipment.

Dudley said that he did leave some older equipment in the gym for the regular crowd and he has been actively making sure members know how to use the new equipment. In addition to the new look and the new equipment, they also added some new classes.

They are now offering classes for Zumba, Yoga, Tabata Strength, Pound Fit, HIIT Cardio and Core the Force. Prices vary depending on age ranging from $5 to $50.

Membership prices range from $15 to $33 per person per month depending on age. All memberships include tanning and use of the dry sauna, and there is still 24-hour access for members.

Hours of operation for the office are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday is 9 a.m. to noon, closed Sundays. For more information contact thinlinefitnessnm@gmail.com, or visit thinlinefitnessnm.com. They can also be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and contacted at 505-553-1927.