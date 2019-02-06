Biz Buzz: Shabby chic décor & forest rehabilitation

With new businesses sprouting up around the East Mountains and Estancia Valley, and with others moving, expanding, or making changes, The Independent is running a regular business feature to keep the community up to date.

Do you have business news? Contact news.ind.manager@gmail.com to be included in a future story.

White Cactus Company will be opening its doors Feb. 1, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

Owner Mikayla Covington describes the store as including rustic farmhouse, vintage, antique, shabby chic, upcycled and refurbished home décor. The store includes three vendors with separate rooms off of the main room and consignment sales.

The vendors have an extensive inventory of things like furniture, barn doors, windows, chandeliers, mantels, blanket ladders, entry tables and children-sized furniture. There is also a selection of boutique items like candles and jewelry.

The store is located inside the Tom and Jerry Plaza which is right behind Cabra Coffee and right next door to Banjo Bob’s. The hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed Sundays and Mondays. The price range of the store is $3 to $2,000.

Covington says they are always accepting consignments and take 30 percent commission. For more information visit whitecactus.co, Facebook, and Instagram, or call 225-933-7639.

Cienega Ecosystems is a new East Mountain business which focuses on land management.

Canyon Young established his company in July 2018. He operates out of his home and online. Young is a lifelong East Mountain resident specializing in forest thinning, wildfire risk mitigation, pasture rehabilitation, range land consultation and snow removal.

Young recently graduated from NMSU and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Range Science. He is also a former Wildland Firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. Young’s focus is on wildlife health. His philosophy is that “[we are] inseparably connected to nature” and he said he tries to maintain a “holistic mindset [while doing consultations, trimming and rehabilitation].”

Young is on-call 24 hours a day, with the weekends having a focus on emails rather than calls. He usually responds to clients in 12 hours or less. Clients can schedule an appointment for an in-person consultation.

For the purposes of wildfire risk mitigation, Young does tree trimming using a similar process as Bernalillo County. He looks at the health of the individual trees as well as the proximity from one tree to the next and the proximity of the trees to structures on the property. He removes all sick trees from properties.

For pasture rehabilitation and range land consultation, Young uses a variety of land management techniques which include vegetation management.

One of the techniques for soil erosion that Young uses is to create berms out of wood chips that are about a foot tall that follow the natural shape of the land. The berms stop the water and catch sediment.

Young is also doing snow removal. He started off with just a shovel but now has a snow blower. He is on call anytime for snow removal. As an East Mountain resident, he realized it’s a service that a lot of people out here need and very recently added it to his business. He charges $35 an hour.

Consultations start off at $35 an hour and often it takes Young a few hours to do an assessment. His prices vary as he charges both an hourly rate and an per-acre rate depending on services required for each property, and can range from $1,700 to $10,000. For more information or to set up a consultation visit cienegaecosystems.com, email 505cienega@gmail.com, visit Facebook or call him at 505-433-9480.