With new businesses sprouting up around the Estancia Valley and East Mountains, and with others moving, expanding or making changes, The Independent is running a regular business feature to keep the community up to date.

Do you have business news? Contact news.ind.manager@gmail.com to be included in a future story.

66 Chuck Wagon

66 Chuck Wagon is new restaurant that was opened in Moriarty in November by Don Richmond. Richmond said that he had his eye on the building for the last 20 years and finally had the opportunity to buy it. “The proximity to the freeway makes it a convenient location for all, and it creates a larger employee base,” he said, adding, “Customers have been coming from as far as Mountainair, Estancia, Edgewood, Corona and Rio Rancho.”

The restaurant serves American and Mexican food, featuring lots of comfort food classics like burgers, steaks, chicken fried steak, huevos rancheros, enchiladas, tacos and smothered burritos.

His chile is locally sourced coming from Hagerman and Hatch. He said, “I prefer the Hagerman chile, it has a thicker, meatier body and better flavor.” The restaurant serves mostly house-made food, which includes salsa, sopaipillas, red chile sauce and chile caribe.

The price range of the menu is $1.99 to $26.99. They are open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Richmond said after daylight savings they will be opened until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They are also on Facebook. The restaurant is located on the corner of Old Route 66 and N.M. 41 in Moriarty and can be reached at 505-859-1271.

Southwest Propane

Southwest Propane and Southwest Canon’s Septic Services will be in the same building around the end of March. Owner Danny Strode said, “They will be moving everything into one building after the remodeling is done.” Strode bought Canon’s Septic Services about a year ago and opened Southwest Propane in March eight years ago.

He added, “We will be celebrating both.”

The new location is 9,000 square feet and will be in Moriarty. The hours of operation for both businesses will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Saturday and Sunday and they offer on-call services for both businesses on the weekends. “Folks can call the store and get the on-call phone number from the voice mail,” said Strode.

Canon’s Southwest Septic Services does septic pumping and inspections. Southwest Propane sells propane, propane tanks, delivers propane and covers most propane needs.

The future plans of both companies is to “continue to grow and service the surrounding 50-mile service area.”

Strode said they cover a large area including Pecos, Santa Fe, Los Lunas and Rio Rancho.

Both businesses are online through Facebook. Patrons can also visit southwestpropane.org or canonsouthwestservices.com. For more information call Southwest Propane at 505-407-2260 or Southwest Canon’s Septic Services at 505-281-8999.