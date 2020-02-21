Biz Buzz: The Water Store is focused on making Edgewood water potable

With new businesses sprouting up around the Estancia Valley and East Mountains, and with others moving, expanding or making changes, The Independent is running a regular business feature to keep the community up to date. Dou have business news? Contact news.ind.manager@gmail.com to be included in a future story.

The Water Store was opened in Edgewood in January by Jennifer Stanforth and her husband Rick, selling filtered water and alkaline water.

After living in Edgewood for a few years, the couple decided that they wanted to try to help with the water problem. Stanforth said aquifers in Edgewood are limestone and create carbonic acid that gets into the water and creates a flavor that is reminiscent of flat soda.

The Water Store sells both filtered water and alkaline water. The alkaline water is created by a machine that use electrolysis to change the pH balance of the water. The filtered water goes through a five-step filtration system that was developed by a company called U.S Water.

Stanforth had the water in Edgewood tested at a lab in Albuquerque. They sent the results of that test to U.S. Water who, according to Stanforth, had never seen any water quite like the water in Edgewood. U.S. Water then developed a water filtration system specifically targeting Edgewood’s water.

“After two prototypes, the company was able to create a filtration system that the Stanforths purchased for the business because it made Edgewood water taste good,” she said.

The filtration systems starts with a de-scaling treatment that removes the hardness from the water, changing the measure of 900 ppm which is what the test results measured the Edgewood sample as, down to the normal hardness measure of 200-300 ppm.

From there the water goes through a fiber which serves as a pre-treatment filter. Then the water is filtered through a carbon filter system.

After the carbon filtering, the water is put through a reverse osmosis system which serves to remove all the impurities, except gas, from the water. After that they re-mineralize the water to bring the pH levels back up. Then the water is sprayed, under pressure, into an atmospheric tank which serves to agitate the water and release the gas molecules that are built up. From there they run it through a UV light system which disinfects the water.

According to Stanforth, alkaline water is known for its health benefits and she and her family have been using it with positive results.

The “alkaline” in alkaline water refers to its pH level. The pH level is a number that measures how acidic or alkaline a substance is on a scale of 0 to 14. As an example, a liquid measuring a pH of 1 would be very acidic and one with a pH of 13 would be very alkaline.

Alkaline water has a higher pH level than regular drinking water. Because of this, some advocates of alkaline water believe it can neutralize the acid in your body.

Normal drinking water generally has a neutral pH of 7. Alkaline water typically has a pH of 8 or 9.

The Stanforths use electrolysis to create alkaline water. Oxygen and hydrogen molecules are separated when a direct current, created by the ionizer, is applied to the water and then the more acidic water is funneled out and the alkaline water is what is left.

The Water Store is offering alkaline water that measures at a 9.5 pH for drinking water and measuring at an 11.5 pH for the cleaning water. They also offer acidic water which measures at 2.5 pH. The filtered water that is not alkaline is measuring at an average of 7 pH.

Prices at the Water Store range from 29 cents to $20.

They sell two types of waters and the containers. They sell water by the half gallon, or gallon. Customers can bring in their own containers or buy them at the store.

Regular filtered water is 39 cents a gallon and the alkaline water is $2 a gallon.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information call 505-926-9800, visit them on Facebook or at the-water-store-edgewood.business.site, or go in person to 3 George Ct., Suite A.