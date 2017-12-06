Bob Meekins 1940 – 2017

Bob Meekins was born April 3, 1940, and went home to Heaven early Nov. 27 after a long battle with illness. He is survived by his wife, Gwen Meekins, 11 children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as countless loving friends. Bob moved from Massachusetts to Estancia Valley in 1976. After opening a few small businesses, Bob’s greatest accomplishment was opening Hooker Salvage. Through this he helped immensely in cleaning up Torrance County and surrounding areas. He and Gwen were well known for helping up many people who were down on their luck over the years. He loved to build classic cars and trucks. His last project was a 1950 Chevy panel truck. Bob was known as an honest and kind business man who was loved by all and will be greatly missed. A small private service was performed by the immediate family. We wish to thank all who have helped Bob in his journey.