Body found on Juan Tomas

Friday, May 10, 2019
Press Release

A body was found May 8 in the 500 block of Juan Tomas Road, according to a press release from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s office.

The press release says that the sheriff’s department responded to a call for service at about 8:30 p.m. on May 8. “Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased person near the roadway with obvious signs of trauma,” the press release says.

No details about the condition of the person are available for release, the press release says. An investigation is ongoing.

