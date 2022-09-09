After completing a rewarding career as an educator in 2000, Dianne Doan began her adventure into art while living in the Hondo Valley. She began her artistic career painting with watercolors and served the Ruidoso art community as the president of the arts council.

When Doan moved to a family residence near Mountainair in 2008, she joined Cibola Arts Gallery and immersed herself fully into oil painting. Much of her inspiration comes from nature, or “God’s Creations,” she says, but she amplifies and alters the colors in her paintings. “I love to express my own idea of color in nature.”

Anyone one who knows Doan’s work can attest to that, as color seems to explode from her canvas. It’s the first thing people notice when viewing a Doan painting.

In the past few years at La Galería @ The Shaffer in Mountainair, she has spent much of her creative effort focusing on Autumn themes, the perfect subjects for her preferred color palette.

For this artist, painting is a very deliberate, intentional act. She said she puts a lot of thought and consideration into every stage of her work. Several of her recent pieces and some brand new work will be on display, inviting the viewer to enter into her paintings, imagining themselves walking down a forest path or country road in New Mexico.

Doan said she is prone to an overactive mind. “Walking is a way for me to enjoy nature and it’s calming to me. It helps me let go of my busy mind.” In a room graced with her work, the viewer may well find themselves achieving a similar calm.

Doan’s new art exhibit, “Autumn Inspirations” opens at La Galería @ The Shaffer in Mountainair on Sept. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Jarales Wines from Belén will have wine available for purchase to enjoy during the opening reception and with a meal at The Shaffer Hotel Café if you wish. The art event is free to the public and everyone is invited.