Bruton is Tijeras mayor with official results

In a race decided by only two votes, Jake Bruton will be the next mayor of Tijeras. The race was certified Friday.

The result of the mayor’s race is tagged for “possible automatic recount” on the Secretary of State’s website.

Jake Bruton. Photo from Village of Tijeras website.

Bruton won the race with 118 votes to incumbent Gloria Chavez’ 116 votes, the same as the unofficial count.

Maxine Wilson and Yvette Garcia were elected to council seats, Wilson as an incumbent with 26.41 percent of the vote and Garcia with 29.10 percent.

Jeffrey Claypool and Don Johnson got 21.76 percent and 22.74 percent, respectively. The two with the highest percentages are seated.

In Mountainair, two seats on the town council are sought by seven candidates. That race could also trigger an automatic recount.

Aurora Zamora got 152 votes and 28.90 percent; Ernie Lopez got 111 votes and 21.10 percent; Shanna Marie Kayser got 110 votes and 20.91 percent; Debra Vetterman got 41 votes and 7.79 percent; Brandon Overholser got 30 votes and 5.70 percent; and Jeremy Oliver got 29 votes and 5.51 percent.

For certain elections, including municipal elections, a difference of 1 percent triggers the recount, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

Another very close race that could see an automatic recount is for the Moriarty-Edgewood School Board, where incumbent Charles Armijo got 176 votes and 50.29 percent and challenger Cris Encinias got 174 votes and 49.71 percent.