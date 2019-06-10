Burger Showdown: Edgewood has options

After a day on the shooting range or exploring local happenings, do you get a hankering for an All-American, gut-busting burger? Well, you might just want to check out any number of local eateries. Remember, in New Mexico, nothing goes better on a cheeseburger than green chile—so give it a try, you’ll be hooked.

Voted one of New Mexico’s best “Mom & Pop” restaurants, Chili Hills Restaurant owners Debbie and Wes Goss throw down the gauntlet with their Double Duke Burger Challenge—if you can eat the entire meal with sides and beverage in under 30 minutes, you get a souvenir T-shirt. Their B2 Bomber brings a dash of continental flare to our little town, with bleu cheese, onion straws, bacon and sautéed mushrooms. Leave room for pie. They are famous for it.

Known widely for its “Best in New Mexico Breakfast Burrito,” the East Mountain Grill does not stop there. Owner Casey Lawler was raised in cattle country and he makes sure “Burger Tuesdays” feature the best ground beef around. The standing Tuesday night special features a buy one burger, get one half off deal.

Looking for diner-style burgers? We love those too. Trails West Dairy Queen turns up the heat with their Flame Thrower burger, and they’ll be running a Cowboy Days Burger Night on June 22.

Denny’s brings some California vibe to the table with avocado options (but it’s New Mexico after all, so be sure to spice things up with the seasoned fries).