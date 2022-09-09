DSI (previously Document Solutions, Inc.) CEO and President Phil and Theresa Houser parked their RV up in Pendaries for many years for family outings. Phil Houser attended school and lived in Rociada during his childhood. Now they saw the devastation and wanted to help.

DSI is an Albuquerque company founded by the Housers which celebrated 25 years of doing business in New Mexico, with clients in the Estancia Valley and East Mountains as well. The business supports digital copiers, parts and supplies, IT products/services, security cameras, access control, and more.

The Housers reached out to some primary manufacturers: Konica Minolta, Sharp, Epson, Crexendo Phones, Katum Corp., and Virtual Technologies, which all came together to support their disaster relief fundraiser.

“Seeing first-hand, what’s happening in the community I grew up in, we immediately reached out to our primary manufacturer partners, and they stepped up,” said Phil Houser. “We don’t want to be perceived as a company that is only on the receiving end of things. At DSI we are about the betterment of our community and our partnerships.”