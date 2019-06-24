Businesses, jobs & college come to Moriarty

Three new businesses and an extension of Mesalands Community College are coming to Moriarty.

Proof of funding and a letter of intent has been provided to the town of Moriarty from Moriarty Pressure Pipe, a pipe manufacturer poised to employ about 120 workers across two shifts, according to Myra Pancrazio, director of the Estancia Valley Economic Development Association.

Pancrazio said Moriarty Pressure Pipe is negotiating for property near the wastewater treatment plant. “They’ll use the effluent from the wastewater,” in their manufacturing process, she said.

Ted Hart, mayor of Moriarty, said the company projects 18 months of construction and equipping of the facility before a workforce is hired.

As a corollary to pipe manufacturing, a transportation company “will come into the Moriarty area close to the pipe manufacturing facility,” for delivering steel and shipping pipe, according to Pancrazio. That facility will employ about 20 workers, Pancrazio said.

She said EVEDA “spent three years convincing them,” adding, “They like it because it’s in the Southwest. They thought this was a great location.”

Additionally, an aerospace company, Sceye Inc. (pronounced ‘sky’) has relocated to Moriarty from Roswell, according to Pancrazio, and has occupied the 69,000 square foot Moriarty facility formerly home to Titan Aerospace and Google, since May 1 on a 20-year lease.

Pancrazio said, when fully staffed, Sceye will employ from 40 to 45 researchers in the development of lighter-than-air aircraft.

Hart said Sceye is working on a “hard-shell, unmanned blimp” that would be used for weather and surveillance. He added, “They can fly them pretty much anywhere.”

According to its website, Sceye Inc. “is currently working on a high-altitude airship that will harness solar energy and use advanced materials in all of its components.”

Pancrazio told The Independent she brought together Teresa Salazar, superintendent of Moriarty-Edgewood schools, Hart and the president of Mesalands Community College, John Groesbeck to facilitate the creation of an extension in Moriarty.

Hart said Mesalands expects to have the first course, Wind Tech 1, ready by the last week of July. He said the first class will be for 10 adults at a cost of $700.

Hart said he is hoping to get a wind energy company to help by providing scholarships.

Mesalands is looking to offer the course at Moriarty High School for seniors this fall, Hart said.

When asked by The Independent about hands-on training for wind towers, Hart said, “Mesalands is coming up with half [the cost] of a trailer with all the equipment on it and we’re asking the county to put up the other half so it can travel to Estancia schools, Mountainair schools, and put on similar classes, or a way to get those kids to the classroom so they can be educated all through the county.”

Hart said Torrance County could use payments from wind farms to contribute about $100,000 toward the equipment. “How can you invest your money any better than in your community, educating your kids?” he said.

“Our ultimate plan is to get [Mesalands] an actual campus here,” Hart said. “They would be able to do more subjects—plumbing, electrical, and all the building trades. These are $22 per hour jobs. Why not educate our kids to work them?”

Hart said the high school is also working with KXNM 88.7 FM to teach students the radio business with the hope that Mesalands will eventually take it over as a college radio station.

“As long as we have schools and training and adult education and wind training it supports economic development and all the projects we’re working on,” Pancrazio said.