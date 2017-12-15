C. Thomas Keen Jr. 1933 – 2017

C. Thomas Keen Jr., 84, passed away Dec. 4 in Moriarty. He was born Feb. 11, 1933 in Houston, Texas to the late C. Thomas and Mildred (Miller) Keen Sr. Tom was a custom homebuilder, real estate broker and appraiser. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Jane Loveland of Moriarty; sons, C. Thomas Keen III and wife Laura of Orlando, Fla., and John Peyton Keen and Jo of Magnum, Okla; stepson, Mike Loveland of Albuquerque; daughter, Cathy Glassford and husband Ken of Gibsonburg, Ohio, and stepdaughter, Cheryl S. Loveland of Albuquerque; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. All services were held at Harris Hanlon Mortuary in Moriarty, with a viewing Dec. 11, and funeral service on Dec. 12, with Pastor Nash officiating. Pallbearers were C. Thomas Keen III, John Payton Keen, Mike Loveland and Ken Glassford. Interment was at Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford, Okla. on Dec. 13. Arrangements were entrusted to Harris Hanlon Mortuary.