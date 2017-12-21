Calvin Thunderhawk Spruell 1997 – 2017

Calvin Thunderhawk Spruell, 20, passed away Dec. 16 at UNM Hospital in Albuquerque. He was born March 21, 1997 in Albuquerque. Calvin was a member of Kevin Harvick Fan Club, Nascar Fan Council and an honorary member of the Santa Fe County Fire Department. He was also a Nascar fan, video gamer and a sweet and gentle soul. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Calvin was preceded in death by his grandmother, Barbara Hogg and grandfather, David Hogg. He is survived by his parents, Ralph and Terri Middleton of Edgewood; grandparents, Ralph and Edith Middleton; aunt, Belva Lewis; uncle, David Gaede; cousins, Ryan Lewis and Jennifer and Andrew Segarini and second cousin, Dante. Funeral services are scheduled Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. at Mountain Valley Church in Edgewood. with Pastor Chris Promersberger to officiate. Pallbearers will be Garry Phillips, Ciera Hutchinson, Jaime Morris, Sean Glackman, Michael Bohannon and Taylor Bohannon. Honorary pallbearers will be Andrew Segarini, Ryan Lewis and David Gaede. Burial will be in Stanley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that blood donations be made in Calvin’s name at United Blood Services. Arrangements were entrusted to Harris Hanlon Mortuary.