Campbell Ranch’s 20-year effort to build a development north of East Mountain High School ran into another delay this week when Edgewood’s commission sent the developer back to its Planning and Zoning Commission to re-hear its application to amend its Master Plan.

It was the another in a series of convoluted actions, the latest being a letter from Attorney General Hector Balderas April 11 saying that Edgewood’s Planning and Zoning Commission likely violated the state Open Meetings Act in September, and recommending that the town re-hear the issue.

That September meeting was several hours long, recessing after midnight and reconvening the next day before unanimously approving the requested amendments to the Campbell Ranch Master Plan.

Appeals of that approval were scheduled to be heard by the town Commission on April 12.

The issue of whether Campbell Farming Corporation can develop thousands of acres bordering Highway 14 in Sandia Park is in the purview of Edgewood due to an annexation of the property shortly after the town’s incorporation in 1999.

At its April 12 meeting, Edgewood’s governing body was scheduled to hear appeals from several residents of the September decision. Those residents said that the meeting didn’t allow the public to participate fully due to technical issues with the livestreamed meeting.

The April 12 meeting lasted about an hour, starting with Mayor Audrey Jaramillo bringing up the Attorney General’s letter and recommendation, followed by a motion by Jerry Powers to remand the issue to Planning and Zoning as recommended.

Jaramillo then opened the floor to public comment. There were about 120 people present in the standing-room-only crowd, with another 130 logged in to the livestream. One after another, people spoke against the Campbell Ranch development, although that was not the matter to be voted on.

Residents from in and around Edgewood voiced concerns about water, drought and climate change, and the impact of 4,000 homes as proposed by the Master Plan at full build-out, which Campbell developer Robert Gately has said could take 10 to 20 years.

Gately also attended the meeting, but told The Independent that he opted not to speak because the item under discussion was whether to send the request to amend the Master Plan back to Planning and Zoning.

Edgewood’s entire Planning and Zoning Commission resigned after holding the meeting in question; the new commissioners are Chair Garrett Holloman, Vice Chair Diana Williams, Secretary Cheryl Bonino, and member Ray Seagers. One board position is open as does an alternate position, according to the town’s website.