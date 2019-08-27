Candidates seek local offices

Tijeras mayor Gloria Chavez is being challenged for the post by village councilor Jake Bruton—one of the local elections that will happen Nov. 5.

Today is candidate filing day for towns, school boards, and soil and water conservation districts around the state.

Elections will be held in Mountainair and Estancia, the two towns in Torrance County that opted in early to a new process that will put municipal and other “small” elections together in November, in odd years.

Two positions on the town’s board of trustees are up for election in Estancia, and two are up in Mountainair as well.

School board elections will be held for the Moriarty-Edgewood School District, the Mountainair School District and the Estancia School District.

A crowded field is seeking one of two open seats on the Mountainair town council: Debra Vetterman, Ernie Lopez, Ashley Chavez, Brandon Overholser, Jeremy Oliver, Shanna Kayser and Aurora Zamora.

In Estancia, two seats are open. Stella Chavez, Wayne Glover, Norma Gonzalez, Martin Lucero and Albert Lovato all tossed their hats in the ring.

