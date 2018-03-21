Candidates for state and county offices declare

March 13 is the day that those seeking statewide and county offices declared their intentions officially.

The races for Sheriff in Torrance, Bernalillo and Santa Fe counties all have several candidates each, as do many county commission races.

Running for State Legislature in District 19 are Democrat Sheryl Williams Stapleton and Republican Marvin Wafer.

In District 22, Democrat Jessica Velasquez of Sandia Park is running; Republicans in the race are Merritt Allen of Tijeras and Gregg William Schmedes of Tijeras.

In District 50, Democrat Matthew McQueen is unopposed in the primary election. Independent Jarratt Applewhite is running as an “unaligned” candidate.

Longtime incumbent and Democrat Tomás Salazar is unopposed in his bid for re-election to the District 70 seat.

In Torrance County’s District 1, there is one Democrat in the race, Andrew Homer. Republicans Jim Frost, Dorothy Encinias, Kevin McCall and Jeremy Tremko will face off in the primary election in June. Frost is the incumbent in the race.

In District 2, incumbent and Republican Julia DuCharme will face fellow Republican Ryan Schwebach. There are no other candidates in the race at this time.

Republican Jesse Lucero is running for Torrance County Assessor unopposed.

In the race for Torrance County Sheriff, five Republicans tossed their hats in the ring to succeed Sheriff Heath White, who can’t run again due to term limits. They are former sheriff Pete Golden of McIntosh; Jimmy Luna, Sr. of Willard; Jose Martin Rivera, currently undersheriff; Carlos Joseph Garcia, who has sought the position before; and David Frazee of McIntosh.

There are no Democrats in the race for Torrance County Sheriff.

Current Sheriff Heath White is running unopposed as a Republican for Torrance County Magistrate Judge.

Democrat Roscoe Woods and Republican Shannon Murdock, the incumbent, are seeking a District Judge seat in the Seventh Judicial District.

Three Republicans are seeking the Torrance County Probate Judge position: Josie Chavez, formerly a trustee in Estancia; Melvin McNeil, chairman of the Torrance County Republican Party, and Art DuCharme. The winner of the primary election will face Democrat Lucy Orio, who is unopposed in the primary, in the November general election.

The race for Santa Fe County Sheriff is also a crowded field, all Democrats: Manuel G. Anaya, Adan Mendoza, Leonard Michael Romero and Linda Ortiz will face off in the primary election in June. There are no Republicans in that race.

Gus Martinez, a Democrat, is seeking the Santa Fe County Assessor’s seat unopposed.

The Santa Fe County Commission District 3 race—which includes the southern end of the county—is being sought by Democrats Donald Reece of Stanley, Rudy Nelson Garcia of Santa Fe, and Filandro Anaya of Edgewood.

Mike Anaya, formerly representing the District as a Democrat, is running for the position as an independent unaffiliated candidate.

There are no Republicans in that race.

Running for Bernalillo County Sheriff are Democrats Manuel Gonzales, III, the incumbent; Sylvester Stanley, who has sought the position previously, and Joe R. Williams. The winner of the primary election will meet Republican candidate Lou Golson in the November general election.

Democrat Tanya Giddings is running unopposed for Bernalillo County Assessor.

The Bernalillo County Commission District 5 position, which includes the East Mountains, is being sought by Democrat Charlene Pyskoty of Tijeras; Libertarian Michael E. Wismer of Sandia Park; and two Republicans, Jim Smith, who recently retired from the state legislature, and Natasha Hadrych-Rosier of Albuquerque.

Candidates for the U.S. Senate include incumbent Democrat Martin Heinrich, Libertarian Aubrey Dunn, currently State Land Commissioner, and Republican Mick Rich.

Running for Congress in District 1 are Republican Janice Arnold Jones, formerly a state representative. Libertarian Lloyd J. Princeton will also be unopposed in the primary election for the seat.

Six Democrats are facing off in the primary for the District 1 seat: Debra Haaland, Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, Damon Martinez, Damian Lara, Patrick Davis and Paul Moya.

Candidates for Governor are Republican Steve Pearce, currently holding the Congressional District 2 position, who is unopposed in the primary election. Four Democrats will face off in the June primary: Michelle Lujan Grisham, currently holding the Congressional District 1 seat, Jeff Apodaca, Joseph Cervantes and Peter DeBenedittis.

A single Republican, Michelle Garcia Holmes, is running for Lt. Governor.

Five Democrats are seeking the seat and will meet in the June primary election: Howie Morales, Rick Miera, Billy Garrett, Jeff Car and Javier Gonzales.

Incumbent Secretary of State and Democrat Maggie Toulouse Oliver is unopposed in the primary election; as are Libertarian Sandra D. Jeff and Republican Johanna Cox.

Running for State Auditor are Democrats Brill McCamley and Brian Colón, who just ran for Mayor of Albuquerque; Republican Wayne Johnson represented Bernalillo County in the county commission district which includes the East Mountains until recently. He was appointed State Auditor when Tim Keller, who was elected Albuquerque Mayor, left the State Auditor’s job for that position. Johnson had also sought the Mayor’s seat.

Incumbent Attorney General and Democrat Hector Balderas is unopposed in the primary election, as is Libertarian A. Blair Dunn. Republican Michael Hendricks is a Republican, and also unopposed in that primary election.

Three Democrats will face off in the primary election for Commissioner of Public Lands: Garrett Veneklasen, George Muñoz and Stephanie Garcia Richard. Libertarian Michael Lucero and Republican Patrick Lyons, the incumbent, are also seeking the position.