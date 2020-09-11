This week’s storm had cause heavy ice accumulations around the Mountainair Ranger District, according to a press release from the Forest Service.

The ice caused many trees to break or sag heavily with the possibility of breaking. Because of the heavy accumulation of hazard trees, the Forest Service is temporarily closing Capilla Peak Campground until the hazards can be mitigated.

The public is asked not to enter the campground for any reason at this time.

For more information, please call the Mountainair Ranger District at 505-847-2990.