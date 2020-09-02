The Capulin Peak Fire is currently burning on the east side of the Sandia Mountains, according to a press release from Arlene Perea of the Forest Service. It is located south of the Crest Highway (NM Hwy #536) near the 10K trail. Miscellaneous district resources have responded to the fire along with a type 2 Initial Attack crew and one Type 3 Engine. The fire is estimated at less than ¼ acre and creeping in heavy timber. Firefighters will be working throughout the day to control this fire. The fire currently poses no threat to the public or private property. The cause of this fire has been determined to be lightning as there was lightning in the area recently. This will be the only update on this fire unless fire conditions warrant future updates.

