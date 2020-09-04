The Capulin Peak Fire broke out Sept. 2, south of the Crest Highway near the 10K trail, according to a press release from Arlene Perea of the Forest Service.

The fire was caused by lightning and never exceeded a quarter-acre in size, Perea said Sept. 3. Crews were released the same day, she said.

Miscellaneous district resources responded to the fire, along with a type 2 Initial Attack crew and one Type 3 Engine.

The fire was estimated initially at less than one-quarter acre creeping in heavy timber.

Firefighters worked throughout the day Sept. 2 to control the fire, Perea’s said Sept. 2.

The fire posed no threat to the public or private property, she said.