Carroll Glen Bassett 1935 – 2017

Carroll Glen Bassett, 82, of Edgewood, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at his home Dec. 1. He was born May 30, 1935, in Edgewood, to the late Ray and Evelyn Bassett. He was a graduate of Moriarty High School and the owner-operator of Hydro Source Water Company in Edgewood. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served honorably in the U.S. Army. He loved flying, reading, and photography. He married Mary Lewis on February 3, 1962, in Albuquerque. He is survived by his wife, Mary; his three daughters, Joyce Schuebel of Boulder, Colo. and her husband, Kevin Schuebel; Sharon Atencio of Lehi, Utah, and Sarah Bassett of Austin, Texas; 13 grandkids, three great-grandkids, numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Gordon Bassett and James Bassett and his sister, Phyllis Bassett. His love for God, family, and friends was boundless. He often reminded us to put God first. Funeral services were Dec. 5 at French Mortuary in Albuquerque. Interment followed at Mountain Valley Cemetery in Edgewood.