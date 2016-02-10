Get outdoors and come to the free 19th Annual Kite Festival on Saturday and Sunday, May 1-2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the large grass fields at Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood.

Springtime brings the perfect conditions for flying kites and enjoying an outdoor family outing.

Join the fun as kites fill the skies with colorful shapes of all sizes. Visitors can bring their own kite, buy one at the Festival, or watch professional stunt kite fliers maneuver their kites expertly in the wind. All ages can participate in the kite flying contests and be eligible to win a prize or just have fun flying their own kites. Food and drinks will be available from vendors on the Festival grounds.

Admission to the Kite Festival is free.

Visitors are encourage to spend the day and get eye-to-eye with New Mexico’s native wildlife by going into Wildlife West Nature Park and Zoo.

Admission to this nonprofit park, which is managed by volunteers, is $9 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for students and children 4 and younger are free. Visitors can get close to the 20 species of native wildlife by wondering all around the zoo on concrete sidewalks.

Animals include four tree-climbing grey foxes, two cougars, coyotes, Koshari the black bear, and all of the other wildlife and raptors.

Wildlife West is in Edgewood just off Interstate 40 and Route 66 in Edgewood.

For more information visit wildlifewest.org or call 505-281-7655.