Charles Thomas Jones 1946 – 2017

Charles Thomas Jones, 71, died March 17. He was a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army. He loved his family and re-enlisted in the Army to care for his family, serving for over 20 years. He loved the family that cared for him for the past 2.5 years. Thank you to the hospice caregivers and everyone else involved in his care.

“If tomorrow starts without me, and I’m not there to see, if the sun should rise and find your eyes all filled with tears for me. I wish so much you wouldn’t cry the way you did today, while thinking of the many things we didn’t get to say. I know how much you love, as I love you, and each time that you think of me, I know you’ll miss me too; but when tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, that an angel came and called my name, and took me by the hand, and said my place was ready. In heaven far above, and that I’d have to leave behind all those I dearly love, but as I turned to walk away, a tear fell from my eye, for all my life, I’d always thought, I didn’t want to die. I had so much to live for, so much left yet to do, it seemed almost impossible that I was leaving you. I thought of all the yesterdays, the good ones and the bad, I thought of all that we shared, and all the fun we had. If I could relive yesterday, just even for a while, I’d say goodbye and kiss you and maybe see you smile, but then I fully realized, that this could never be. For emptiness and memories, would take the place of me. And when I did, my heart was filled with sorrow, but when I walked through Heaven’s gates, I felt so much at home. When God looked down and smiled at me, from his great golden throne. He said this is Eternity and all I’ve promised you. Today your life on Earth is past but here life starts anew. I promise no tomorrow. But today will always last and silence each day is the same way. So when tomorrow starts without me, don’t think we’re far apart every time you think of me. I am right there in your heart.”