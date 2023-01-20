Owner’s “Makeshift” Stove Blamed

A Moriarty-area resident and their cat escaped with their lives but little else when a wood fire built to ward off arctic temperatures caught the double wide home and a nearby field on fire. At 6:15 pm, Torrance County fire units arrived at the homesite near Lexco Rd. and Jones Rd. west of Moriarty to find a “fully involved” mobile home fire and requested mutual aid from the Moriarty Fire Department. Moriarty officials reported that the resident’s makeshift stove was to blame.

Overnight temperatures as low as 5-degrees were reported during the “arctic blast” that settled over New Mexico during Christmas week. The resident, their cat and all firefighters were reported safe. The American Red Cross was called to assist the displaced owner.