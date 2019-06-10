Chuckwagon supper shows at Wildlife West

Wildlife West has a unique way of providing care and support for its many species of rescued, native New Mexico wildlife—with entertainment.

The park’s Chuckwagon supper shows are offered two Saturdays a month throughout summer and feature lively Western or bluegrass music, as well as an educational wildlife presentation with a free-flight falcon exhibition.

Many dinner guests come early to spend the afternoon at the park, where creative habitats allow visitors to experience up-close moments with animals including raccoons, bear, elk and mountain lions.

Chuckwagon suppers include a traditional barbecue dinner of brisket and chicken with all the fixings. Vegetarian options are available.

Shows take place rain or shine in the covered amphitheater or enclosed and heated restored Bean Barn. New Mexico evenings do cool down after sunset, so it is advisable to bring a jacket. Make your reservations by 1 p.m. on the day of the show.

Wildlife West also hosts fun special events, including the annual Wildlife Festival June 15 and Music & Brews Nite June 21.

More details on the park and chuckwagon are at wildlifewest.org.