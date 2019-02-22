Close to Home: Spanish Colonial show is a piece of New Mexico history

This week we really wanted to hit some of our favorite hiking spots, but we got snowed out. My son and I are not into winter sports so we tend to look for indoor opportunities for fun.

A rare art show at the Albuquerque Museum has been on my radar for about a month now. The Albuquerque Museum has been around for a long time, and has exhibits that have been up for 20 years or more.

This year the traveling show is called Visions of the Hispanic World: Treasures from the Hispanic Society Museum & Library. This exhibit belongs to the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art’s collection. It went to Spain and Mexico before arriving here, where it will be until the end of March.

My son is not crazy about going to the city and for me it has to be art, food or family-related for me to make the trek. However, in reality, the Albuquerque Museum is only 40 minutes from Edgewood. In the spirit of staying warm and in the name of rare art shows we decided to go.

The museum has a discounted rate for New Mexicans and children 12 and under are free. As a result, we got in for $10 with free parking. The inside of the museum is very modern; they are all the way in the 21st century. Everything is well-marked and easy to navigate.

The first things we saw were Roman marble sculptures, pottery, mosaics and metalwork. There were also about 15 medieval books and silk garments, Spanish Colonial paintings and sculptures. They had some of the most significant Spanish artists in the world hanging, including Velásquez and El Greco.

It was also a great destination in terms of homeschool. Our state has a lot of Spanish Colonial history and it’s a huge part of modern New Mexican culture, and our family history. Despite all of that, my son was unimpressed. At one point I told him, “We are standing in from of two of the oil masters of the Renaissance!”

He raced through the exhibit way too fast and approached the rest of the museum the same way. From there we were hungry so we to find food. We chose to avoid Old Town.

I have one rule for eating in the city: keep it local. I love hole-in-the-wall restaurants and I have learned that the best New Mexican and Mexican food in the state is always found in small unassuming restaurants. I taught my son what to look for and we found a place a few miles away from Old Town called Los Compadres. My instincts were spot on and we had wonderful food, good coffee and amazing service. I assure you, when it’s not winter we do eat things other than chile!

Do you have an idea for a nearby location we can explore? Send suggestions to news.ind.manager@gmail.com.