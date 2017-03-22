Convicted killer gets 18 more years in cold case

A sad chapter closed for the Cessna family when Mark Chavez was sentenced to 18 more years in jail on a cold case.

Chavez was sentenced last month to 12 years in the death of Tammie Cessna.

Wendy Cessna said Tuesday that the two sentences will not run concurrently, meaning that Chavez faces 30 years in jail.

“We feel like justice has been served, even if it took over three years,” she said when asked for a comment. “We know that the women of New Mexico will be safer. We are thankful that Judge Brown saw Mark Chavez for the monster that he is!”

Chavez was convicted of kidnapping and torturing a woman in Albuquerque in 2006; DNA linked him to the crime after the Cessna investigation.

Tammie Cessna was found dead Jan. 18, 2014.

Police documents said that every inch of her body showed evidence of blunt force trauma. “In addition, some of the fingernails were broken, suggesting self-defense,” court documents say. She was reported missing after she had dropped her children off to karate class but didn’t return to pick them up. She had worked at Walmart in Edgewood for five years.

A search of the N.M. Courts website turned up charges starting when Chavez was 18, and includes felony charges of aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, forgery, fraud, trafficking a controlled substance, two DUI convictions, possession of cocaine and others. Some charges were dismissed, others resulted in a conviction or a guilty plea was entered.