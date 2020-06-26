In Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s live address June 25, she announced that the state will be postponing its plans to move into “Phase 2” of its reopening plan.

The state will remain in “Phase 1” until July 1, she said.

She added that this could change within the next few days.

This means that businesses like retailers, restaurants, gyms, houses of worship, lodgers, salons and non-essential businesses will be required to work at partial capacity and continue to uphold safety guidelines requiring face coverings and physical distancing.

The state is still requiring a 14-day self-quarantine for anyone who leaves the state as a safety precaution.

In addition, all concerts, performing arts venues, festivals, fairs, trade shows and other places of “mass congregation” will remain off-limits, Lujan Grisham said.

New Mexico state health officials announced 207 additional COVID-19 cases on June 25.

According to the state Department of Health, the most recent cases in the East Mountains and Estancia Valley include 60 new cases in Bernalillo County, three new cases in Santa Fe County and two new cases in Torrance County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 485; the state has now had a total of 11,192 COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health reports a number of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at several facilities across the state, including 32 cases at Torrance County Detention Facility in Estancia.

As of June 25, there are 135 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19 and there are 5,047 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

Locally, a July 4 parade in Moriarty has been cancelled, and Mountainair’s Jubilee parade is going virtual due to coronavirus restrictions.