By Ryan Lowery

’Tis time to don ye kilts and cloaks and travel back in time at the NM Renaissance Celtic Festival this weekend at Wildlife West Nature Park.

This Friday through Sunday, March 25-27, is your chance to wander the Land of Enchantment Realm as you shop local merchants and sample the finest foods in the land. Though be warned, the Realm is said to be frequented by cosplaying pirates and even mermaids who lurk near Pirate Cove.

Once you’ve escaped those pesky pirates, visit the Queen’s Court for the kids’ knighting ceremony where the queen herself will knight her royal guard of 20 kids each day. Then make your way to the Celtic Kingdom, where your ears will delight in the sounds of pipes and drums. The Celtic Kingdom also allows you the opportunity to dive into the history of your family.

This is just a sample of what visitors can expect from the NM Renaissance Celtic Festival during its inaugural weekend at Wildlife West in Edgewood.

Eric Vigil, the event’s organizer, had hoped to hold the festival in 2021, but pandemic restrictions prevented the event from taking place. With mandates lifted, the festival is set to entertain and delight visitors this weekend, and Vigil has planned an immersive experience for guests that will transport them to a family-friendly land of fantasy and history.

The immersive experience begins at the entry, Vigil said, where visitors will be greeted by a castle facade complete with a wooden drawbridge.

“This way, guests set their mind to another realm,” he said. “Then they’ll see medieval knights in full armor, and full mayhem—pounding on each other.”

Friday is kids’ day at the festival, with several activities designed specifically for children.

“We have vendors who have crafts for kids. They can work on crafts inside the booths. Some are free, and some charge $5 for the materials,” Vigil said. “It’s a nice little thing to do to get kids involved and excited about maybe becoming a leather craftsman, or a blacksmith or an artist or painter.”

Vigil has three days of fun and festive activities scheduled as the grounds of Wildlife West are transformed into a land of wonderment featuring more than 100 special craft merchants and 30 performers on four stages.

Visitors can also enjoy a variety of food options like roasted corn and turkey legs from 505 Corn Pit, sandwiches from Tortugas, a wide variety of hot dogs from Dawgs for a Cause, as well as nachos, hamburgers and bratwurst from Boy Scouts of America Troop 456.

The finest ales in the land are on offer as well from Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery and Quarter Celtic Brew Pub. But if brews aren’t your clan’s thing, Loaded Lemonade ABQ will be on hand, too, ready to offer a thirst-quenching lemonade.

A host of performers are set to entertain as well, with two national headliners offering live performances on Saturday and Sunday.

The Harp Twins, identical twin sisters from Chicago, will take the stage to blend harps with classic rock, metal and Celtic sounds together. Visitors can also enjoy live music from Celtic rockers Celtica Nova.

Local acts include Scott & Johanna, the Celtic Singers of New Mexico, McTeggart Irish Dancers, Raqzia Belly Dance Troop, the Mermaid Queen & the MerCourt and the pirate troop Brethren of the Sunken Skull.

Gates open at 10 a.m., and tickets are available at the gate. Admission for anyone 17 and younger is free all weekend.

Adult admission for Friday is $10. Adult admission for Saturday and Sunday is $30. Seniors and members of the military receive a $5 discount on Saturday and Sunday. And anyone who comes in costume on Saturday or Sunday will receive a discount.

“They can be creative, or minimized, but as long as it’s an effort, we will give them $5 off the gate ticket fee,” Vigil said.

For more information, visit nmrenceltfest.com.

The grounds also feature Wildlife West Nature Park’s rescued wildlife, ampitheaters and stage on 26 acres in Edgewood, just off Interstate 40. Visit wildlifewest.org to learn more.