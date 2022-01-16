As Covid cases climb across the state, cases are also spiking in Torrance County. The county as a whole and the Torrance County Detention Facility are both reporting higher numbers of cases over the last two weeks.

Vaccinations and booster shots are available in the East Mountains and Estancia Valley.

On Jan. 4, there were 42 new cases in Torrance County—the highest number in a single day for the county since the start of the pandemic, 98 cases in Santa Fe County and 511 new cases in Bernalillo County.

There are 357 cases reported at the Torrance County Detention Facility (TCDF) in Estancia.

On Jan. 5, the state reported 14 new cases in Torrance County, 137 cases in Santa Fe County, and 923 in Bernalillo County. There were 364 cases at the TCDF.

On Jan. 6, the state reported 15 new cases in Torrance County, 262 new cases in Santa Fe County and 1,078 new cases in Bernalillo County. There were 382 cases reported at the TCDF.

The state reports Torrance County is currently at a 19.54% covid-positivity rate, Santa Fe County is at 17.74% and Bernalillo County is at 15.71%.

How to get vaxxed

Everyone 12 and over is eligible to get a free Covid vaccination.

To get vaccinated, register online at cvvaccine.nmhealth.org. Create a profile by filling out the registration form. Once the form is complete a confirmation code will be sent out. Use the code to access the online profile and enter medical information, employer information, insurance information and demographic information.

A notification will be sent out and once its received enter “special event code” which can be used to get back into your profile. From there select location and day to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.

Users who have questions or would like support with the registration process or who don’t have internet access call 1-855-600-3453 and press 1 (o 3 para español). Seniors and those with disabilities can call 1-800-432-2080 for support with registration and scheduling.

Where to get vaxxed

Pfizer, Moderna and the booster shots are available at the Walmart in Edgewood and at the Moriarty High School Gym weekly.

Booster?

The health department will automatically send you a notification when the booster shot is available to you. Follow the same process to set an appointment.

Where to get tested

At Presbyterian Medical Services – Esperanza Family Health Center in Estancia, by appointment and with a drive-through option.

They are scheduling outpatient surgeries or procedures, symptomatic, exposed to Covid-positive, and those who are asymptomatic. Appointments can be scheduled Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Testing criteria, required information for testing, and results turnaround can vary widely for all non-Department of Health locations. Please ask their criteria and required information before making an appointment. Schedule by calling 505-384-2777. No out-of-pocket charge to patients with insurance. No charge for the uninsured. Test is provided by nasal swab.

903 C 5th Street, Estancia, New Mexico 87016. For more information visit pmsnm.org.

At Curative – Mountainair Town Hall with a drive through option and walk-in clinic.

They are scheduling outpatient surgeries or procedures, symptomatic, exposed to Covid-positive, and those who are asymptomatic. Appointment can be made Monday through Thursday from 2-5 p.m. Testing criteria, required information for testing, and results turnaround can vary widely for all non-Department of Health locations. Please ask their criteria and required information before making an appointment. Walk-in clinic is available Monday through Friday. Testing is available by appointment on Saturdays. Register on-line at curative.com and fill out all fields to ensure you enter your email address and telephone number. Select testing date: enter date. Where would you like to be tested: Mountainair, NM. Which location will you be visiting: Mountainair. Please be prepared to present your test confirmation ID at testing site. Covid testing is free. Insurance is not required. You will be asked to present a government issued ID if you are uninsured. If you do not have an ID, testing is still free. 105 East Broadway, Mountainair, New Mexico 87036.