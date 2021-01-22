Vaccinations against Covid-19 are now being done at locations around New Mexico, including the East Mountains and Estancia Valley.

The state health department reiterated its “appropriate sequence” of vaccine distribution on Jan. 15 as it expanded vaccination sites.

New Mexico is currently in the first portion of Phase 1B which includes all individuals 75 years of age and older, individuals 16 or older with underlying medical conditions that place them at greater risk, front-line essential workers who cannot work remotely, and vulnerable populations. Healthcare professionals and other workers in Phase 1A remain eligible for vaccination.

The state has issued requirements to providers about the specific conditions under which they may move from one “sub-phase” to the next. These include scenarios in which vaccine is about to expire, or in which providers are unable to fill appointment slots. In both cases, providers are required to communicate with the Department of Health, which will support providers by inviting additional registered residents to vaccination appointments and filling available slots.

“New Mexico has two goals: to distribute vaccine as quickly as possible, and to ensure that vaccine goes to those who are most exposed—and most vulnerable—to Covid-19,” said DOH Secretary-Designate Dr. Tracie Collins.

Residents may register for the vaccine by visiting vaccinenm.org. After entering basic health and employment information, registrants will be notified when vaccine is available, and when they may log in to the website to schedule an appointment in their area.

Advertisement

Anyone interested in a map of available provider locations, can visit the state’s “vaccination dashboard,” which is updated Monday through Friday at cvvaccine.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.

On Jan. 20 the first vaccination clinic in Torrance County opened at the Moriarty High School Gym. The clinics are by appointment only.

Sites will be determined weekly based on priority from the health department, and the events in the county will be created in correlation to that,” said Torrance County Emergency Manager Matt Propp. “As we move forward we hope to have a more structured schedule, but as of now, we are going off the guidance of the state,” he said.

According to Moriarty-Edgewood School District Superintendent Teresa Salazar, “The plan is to have a weekly clinic at different locations throughout the county and DOH service area.”

Salazar said all three municipalities and the school districts are working with the county. The state health department will provide clinic locations, nursing and EMT staff, as well as clerical staff.

“We all have one goal and that is to get as many vaccines in arms as soon as possible to get our business open and all of our students back in school,” Salazar said.

Advertisement

Bernalillo County spokesperson Tom Thorpe said, “UNM is opening The Pit as a vaccination center, which he said will have the capacity to administer 3,000 vaccinations a day.” Thorpe said the Vista Grande Community Center is also being used as a “rotating location” for vaccination but not “down to the general public vaccination” yet and is being used for people who work through the state system including first responders and government employees who work closely with the public. He said the county is working on developing a few more locations.

According to the state’s “vaccination dashboard” there are vaccination clinics available in Santa Fe County at First Choice Community Healthcare, Walmart and Walgreens in Edgewood; for Torrance County at the Moriarty High School Gym; PMS Esperanza Family Health in Estancia and at the Estancia Public Health office.