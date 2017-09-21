Dan Milligan, 87, from Aragon, was called to heaven Sept. 14 to be with his Lord, his father, Dan A. Milligan and mother, Fidelina (Aragon) Milligan. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helena Milligan; daughters, Patricia Lopez, Diana Jones, TinaMarie Milligan and Lorraine Milligan; nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Funeral services will be held at the St. Joseph on the Rio Grande Church in Albuquerque, on Sept. 26. The Rosary will be recited at 8:15 a.m., with the Celebration of Mass to follow at 9. Interment will be at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. In keeping with Dan’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to Fathers Building Futures, 4301 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87107 or fathersbuildingfutures.com.

