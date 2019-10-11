Dasher the baby Whitetail Deer at Wildlife West Nature Park

Dasher, a baby whitetail deer, is the newest arrival at Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood. He arrived at just 8 weeks old in July and is now old enough to be moved to a larger habitat area near the deer and elk in the Park so visitors can see him.

“He is so cute and loves people since he was raised by the Park volunteer feeders,” said Roger Alink, Wildlife West’s founder and executive director. Dasher was brought to Wildlife West by representatives from the department of Game and Fish.

Normally, whitetail deer can only be seen in southern and northern New Mexico so this is a rare opportunity to experience this species close up.

Four grey foxes are also in residence, and hang out in the juniper trees; and sister cougars Zia and True, sister cougars, Koshari, 500-pound black bear, are among animals preparing for winter at Wildlife West.

The wildlife habitats have all been built by youth working through the New Mexico Youth Conservation Corps program over the last 25 years. Wildlife West is open daily, year round from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. After Nov. 3, hours will be from noon to 4 p.m. Call for more information at 505-281-7655 or visit wildlifewest.org.