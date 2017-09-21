D’Aun Morris 1955 – 2017

D’Aun Morris, 62, passed away Sept. 15 with her husband by her side. She was born Aug. 23, 1955 in Mountainair. D’Aun Morris was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, daughter and friend. She was the sweetest, kindest gentle soul and a friend to all. She loved her family, quilting, crafts, music and dancing. She will forever be loved by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Loraine and Benjamin Burns; brother, Neil Burns; sister-in-law, Donna burns and brother-in-law, Adron Brown. She is survived by husband, Raymond Morris; sons, Dane Morris and wife Genell and Evan Morris and wife Kelley; sister, Kay Brown; sister-in-law, Barbara Wheeler and husband Cecil, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Her celebration of life will be held Sept. 23 at Raymond’s Moms house where Raymond and D’Aun were married 42 years ago, at 1117 Allen St. in Estancia from 1 to 3 p.m.

