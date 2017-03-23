David Albert Tuller 1925 – 2017

David Albert Tuller, 91, passed away on March 17 in Albuquerque. He was born Nov. 18, 1925, in Canton, Ohio to the late John and Catherine (Zigo) Tuller. David served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Pacific and Atlantic theaters. After his honorable discharge, he was the first in his family to attend college and earn a Master’s degree in Education. He taught high school American history in Stratford, Connecticut. Thereafter he worked in education administration. After moving out to New Mexico in 1974, he worked as a top salesman for a western clothing store in Albuquerque. Because he always loved teaching, after retirement, he went back to teaching as a substitute teacher for APS elementary schools in Albuquerque. David loved classical music and was an oil painting artist. He will be very much missed by his family, but we are glad he is now with the Lord and his beloved wife in heaven. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Chornyak) Tuller and seven brothers and sisters. David is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Ronald Demgar of Moriarty, as well as five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be at the Santa Fe National Cemetery at 9 a.m. on March 23.

Linda A. Horton

1959 – 2017

Linda A. Horton, age 58, of Moriarty was born Feb. 4, 1959, and passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 9. She was well known for her arts and crafts, as well as her love for her Minnesota Vikings. She is survived by her son Eli Horton; brothers Gilbert Parraz and David Baca; sisters Maria Romero and Toni Baca; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Persone and Domitilia Baca, sisters Rita Anaya and Theresa Baca. Linda’s services will be followed by cremation and burial of her cremains which will be held in Moriarty by family and close friends.