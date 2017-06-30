David Ray Long 1949 – 2017

David Ray Long, 67, passed away on June 23 in Estancia. He was born Dec. 8, 1949, in Albuquerque, to the late Harvey and Wilma (Simmons) Long. David was a longtime resident of New Mexico. He was also preceded in death by his brother Wayne Long, and sister Gloria Wilson. David is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen Long of Estancia; sons Greg Long and Brian Long of Albuquerque; daughter Audra Long of Albuquerque; brother Harvey Lee Long and sisters Diane Clements and Karen Hudson; and four grandchildren. A graveside service will be held June 30 at 2 p.m. at the Estancia Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...