DeAndre Terrell Olson 1991 – 2017

DeAndre Terrell Olson was a happy, loving and caring young man whose life was cut short on March 17 in Charlotte, N.C. DeAndre’s too-brief journey of life began on July 12, 1991, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He attended and graduated from Moriarty High School in 2009. DeAndre left this Earth too early for us to understand and will forever be missed. He was preceded in death by his father, Chris Johnson. DeAndre leaves behind his mother, Traci Olson and her husband Johnny; 1-year-old daughter, Amani Olson; brother, Desmond Johnson and sisters, Lana Olson Woods and Makayla Olson. A viewing was held March 28 at Harris-Hanlon Mortuary in Moriarty, with a funeral service following, with Pastor John Nash officiating.