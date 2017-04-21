Deborah Michele Zeutzius 1954 – 2017

Deborah “Debbie” Michele Zeutzius, 62, of Edgewood, passed away April 6. Debbie was born in Philadelphia, Penn., on Sept. 17, 1954. On July 17, 1986 in Gladwin, Mich., she married Alan Zeutzius. Debbie was known for surrounding herself with her family and friends. She loved Jesus, cooking, traveling and dancing. She took great pride in helping others and was known for her generosity and kind heart. There was a special place in her heart for veterans, and she spent many years volunteering for the Veterans Integration Center in Albuquerque. Those surviving Debbie are already missing her long phone conversations, her contagious laughter and most importantly, her unconditional love. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and community. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Lucy (Ransdell) Powell; brother, Leonard Powell and grandson, Angelo Gallegos. Debbie is survived by her beloved husband, Alan Zeutzius of Edgewood; son, Weston and Leah Zehnder of Albuquerque; daughters, Melanie and Chris Moorman of Albuquerque, Kristin and Jak Zehnder of Albuquerque, and Jennifer Zeutzius of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; brothers, Randolph and Dolores Powell of Delaware, Richard “Dick” and Mary Ellen of Pennsylvania, and Fredrick “Freddy” Powell of Pennsylvania; sister Barbara “Babs” Powell of Pennsylvania; stepson, Robert McLain of Rio Rancho; and grandchildren, Aaron Gallegos, Elizabeth Zeutzius, Kayla Moorman, Olivia Zehnder, Ayden Moorman, Madison Zehnder, Mabel Zehnder and Weston Zehnder; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held April 22 at 11 a.m. at Mountain Valley Church in Edgewood, with Ken Gleason to officiate. Arrangements were entrusted to the Harris-Hanlon Mortuary in Moriarty.