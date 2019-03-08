Delores J. Williams 1953 – 2019

Delores J. Williams, 65, of Edgewood, passed away unexpectedly March 1. She was born on April 28, 1953 in Washington D.C., the daughter of Charles and Margaret (Peterson) Williams. Delores grew up in Rome, New York, and graduated high school from Rome Free Academy in 1971. She completed her college degree in education at the State University of New York, College at Geneseo in 1975. A lifelong educator, Delores taught more than 42 years at various schools in Germany and the United States. In 1980, Delores moved to New Mexico, where she taught English and Spanish in Albuquerque public schools, Moriarty public schools and at the Estancia Valley Classical Academy, among others. Her infectious dedication, commitment, love and humor shaped and molded generations of students. Delores was preceded in death by her father, Charles E. Williams. Forever cherishing her precious memory are her mother, Margaret A. Williams of Zionsville, Indiana; her brother, Robert Williams and wife Linda of Indianapolis, Indiana; her nephews, Robert Williams, Jr., Orlando, Florida, and Corey Williams of Tampa, Florida; Jeff Teutsch of Santa Fe, the love of her life; as well as numerous aunts, cousins and close friends in the community. A memorial celebration of life will be held March 16 at 2 p.m., at the Estancia Valley Classical Academy in Edgewood. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Delores’ name to EVCA.