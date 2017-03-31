Dennis Watson 1939 – 2017

Dennis “Big D” Watson passed away peacefully at his home on March 19. He is survived by his wife Bee Watson, daughter Fawn Beeley, son Eric Watson, five grandchildren and countless other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Conrad Watson on March 17. Big D was born July 4, 1939, in Salt Lake City, Utah, after which he spent years living in Cedar Rapids and Los Angeles before settling in the East Mountains. Big D was an avid motorcyclist and spent many years riding with friends and working with motorcycle rights organizations. He helped found and later became the president of ABATE of NM. He also served on the Board of Directors for NCOM for several years, finally being awarded NCOM’s Ron Roloff Lifetime Achievement Award in 2005. Above all, Big D was a friend to all. He was often called brother by many. Those closest to him will miss his giant smile and infectious laugh. He leaves behind so many great memories and an imprint that can never be erased. Cremation will be followed with a Celebration of Life Memorial sometime in April.