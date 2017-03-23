Dorothy E. Fink 1919 – 2017

Dorothy E. Fink, born in Lake City, Calif., on Feb. 18, 1919 to Lester and Eleonor Roberts, passed away March 17. She went to high school and college in Phoenix and Tempe, Ariz. In 1941 she married Paul W. Fink and after World War II enjoyed traveling with him throughout his military career. They had three daughters and a son. Her husband retired in 1968 and they made their home in Steilacoom, Wash. In 2008 she moved to Moriarty to live with her son and daughter-in-law. Dorothy retired from Civil Service at Ft. Lewis, Wash. She was an avid gardener all her life. She is survived by her daughters, Betty Foster and three grandchildren, Kimberly, Amber and Stephanie; daughter Barbara Ireland and grandchildren Challis, Justin and Jay; daughter Catherine Goings and grandchildren, Brian, Aaron, and Sean. Per the family’s wishes, no services are scheduled at this time.