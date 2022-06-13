The monumental history book Timelines of the East Mountains is available again, now in its third printing.

Created by an all-volunteer committee of the East Mountain Historical Society, the more than 700-page book sold out its first and second printings and is now for sale again at local outlets.

Timelines is available at the Triangle Grocery and Hey Mavis in Cedar Crest, Roots Cafe and Brandy’s Hair Salon in Tijeras, Tinkertown in Sandia Park and at Henderson’s store in Golden.

It is also available through the online store at eastmountainhistory.org.

Timelines has won three prestigious awards, including first place in history in the New Mexico-Arizona Book Awards, the Lansing B. Bloom award for publications from the Historical Society of New Mexico, plus an award for design. The book includes hundreds of photographs, a map section and stories and timelines about vanishing landmarks, villages, stage coach stops, mining, colorful personalities dance halls and more, covering a 400-square-mile area.

For more information about the non-profit East Mountain Historical Society, now celebrating its 30th year, visit eastmountainhistory.org.