Eagle Scout project improves MHS campus

A landscaping project by Carson Springer, a junior at the Estancia Valley Classical Academy, was part of becoming an Eagle Scout.

Springer participates in sports at Moriarty High School, where the landscaping went in just outside the main entrance.

Becoming an Eagle Scout takes a lot of work earning merit badges including for first aid, citizenship and personal management, Springer said. That’s in addition to hiking and camping experience.

Springer started out in Cub Scouts as a boy and has stayed with it. “It focuses a lot on respect and honor,” Springer said. “Core values that make you a good person.”

The project also gave him the opportunity to supervise a crew, including the adults who helped, Springer said. That supervisory and planning role is key to becoming an Eagle Scout.

This project was his “third or fourth attempt” to find something suitable where all of the logistics would work out. “I was in a hard spot.”

He said due to some of the difficulties, “patience and perseverance are some of the key lessons he took home from the project.

Springer said he really enjoys history, law and debates, and how government works, and is considering a career in law. His first choice of a career would be “to go to space and be an astronaut,” but the young man said his math and science skills are not at the level required for a career in aerospace.