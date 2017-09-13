East Mountain blanks Bloomfield 4-0

East Mountain High’s boys soccer team picked up its third consecutive victory last Saturday by blanking the visiting Bloomfield Bobcats 4-0.

“I thought the boys played well,” East Mountain head coach Matt Painter said, adding that the team was missing four starters due to injury.

After nearly 30 minutes of scoreless back-and-forth battling, Nathan Shields got East Mountain on the board when he zipped the ball into the left side of the net past Bloomfield’s goalkeeper who had come out of the 6-yard goal area and slipped.

Painter said it was Shields’ first time playing up front and he “proved to be a deadly winger.”

In the 33rd minute, Ethan Burgos’ left-footed shot from 8 yards out put the Timberwolves up 2-0.

Five minutes later Burgos tapped in another goal—this one from 10 yards out—after grabbing a through-ball from teammate Sean Cohu. “What can I say about Burgos—he’s been getting a couple of goals a game. I hope he can keep it up,” Painter said.

Parker Randall completed the T’Wolves’ scoring in the second half when he launched a 35-yard bomb that found its way into the back of the net.

“Parker’s was a banger,” Painter said.

The T’Wolves travel south on Thursday to play at Hatch Valley.