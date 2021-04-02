East Mountain’s Amber Pino poked in a pair of penalty kicks, freshman Ella Burnette scored her second goal of the season, and midfielder Kaylee Baker added a goal as the Lady Timberwolves blanked Gallup’s Rehoboth Christian Lynx 4-0, March 30 at home.

Last month, East Mountain edged Rehoboth 1-0 with a PK in overtime in Gallup. This time around, the Lady T’Wolves used penalty kicks to start the scoring.

The Lynx were penalized for a handball inside the 18-yard box in the 11th minute and Pino pushed the PK past the far post.

Pino hit her second PK following another handling call against Rehoboth in the 28th.

“It was definitely enjoyable, it was very nice,” Pino said about her two PKs.

“Yeah, handballs in the box, that’s a gift, you can’t complain about that,” East Mountain head coach John Sabrowski said.

With the wind picking up and swaying several shots off frame, East Mountain’s lead remained 2-0 into the second half.

Midway through the second half, Sabrowski moved Baker—who generally plays a defensive role—to the forward position.

“We threw Kaylee up there cuz she’s got wheels and it worked out,” Sabrowski said.

In the 65th minute, Baker took a shot from the right side that missed, but the ball rebounded right to Burnette.

Burnette, a freshman, knocked it in from about 8 yards out to give East Mountain a 3-0 advantage.

“Kaylee took the shot, it bounced off one of the defenders and it kinda came straight to my feet and I just tapped it into the corner,” Burnette said about her goal, just her second one this season, adding, “It’s pretty sweet.”

In the 72nd minute, following a throw-in by Sierra Larson near Rehoboth’s right corner, Baker secured the ball, took two touches and banked a left-footed goal from just inside the 6-yard box.

“Sierra threw in the ball and it was perfect right to my feet,” Baker said. “It was great cuz I’m usually on defense, so I love the opportunity to be going up top.”

The Lady T’Wolves played their final regular-season game April 1 at undefeated St. Michael’s in Santa Fe, making the win at home over Rehoboth an emotional one, especially for the team’s two seniors, midfielder Delilah Chavez and goalkeeper Hannah Shirley.

Shirley, who helped keep the Lynx off the board by recording six saves, said, “Lots of tears, I don’t wanna leave, I love it here so much—I love the coaches and my team, so it’s very emotional, it’s been an amazing experience for me.”

The New Mexico Activities Association decided to hold a soccer postseason and will release the brackets April 3.